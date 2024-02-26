RNC chair Ronna McDaniel stepping aside for Trump loyalists

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ronna McDaniel at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is resigning on March 8, she said in a statement Monday after former President Trump easily won the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Why it matters: McDaniel's resignation came after a pressure campaign from Trump, who has endorsed a triumvirate of loyalists to take over the RNC.

Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina GOP, to become leader.

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita to effectively serve as COO.

His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to serve as co-chair.

Zoom in: McDaniel's resignation is another sign of the former president's status as the party's de factor leader.

"The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition," McDaniel said in the statement.

Trump on his social media platform Truth Social earlier this month signaled that he might make changes at the RNC following the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary.

"Ronna is now Head of the RNC, and I'll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth," he wrote.

The big picture: The RNC raised $87.2 million in 2023 and entered 2024 with just $8 million in cash, its lowest cash on hand total since 2014, according to FEC filings.

The New York Times first reported on McDaniel's plans to resign.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.