RNC chair Ronna McDaniel stepping aside for Trump loyalists

Ronna McDaniel at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is resigning on March 8, she said in a statement Monday after former President Trump easily won the South Carolina primary on Saturday.
Why it matters: McDaniel's resignation came after a pressure campaign from Trump, who has endorsed a triumvirate of loyalists to take over the RNC.
Zoom in: McDaniel's resignation is another sign of the former president's status as the party's de factor leader.
The big picture: The RNC raised $87.2 million in 2023 and entered 2024 with just $8 million in cash, its lowest cash on hand total since 2014, according to FEC filings.
