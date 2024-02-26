Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals Rivian and Lucid are both getting punished in the market. Why it matters: It's tough out there for pure-play electric vehicle companies, even buzzy ones with well-received models, as they churn through cash.

GM, Ford and other legacy automakers are also having EV problems, but have lucrative gas-powered models to shore up the books.

Catch up quick: Rivian doesn't plan to grow production this year after a big jump in 2023 and will cut 10% of its salaried workforce.

"Our business is not immune to existing economic and geopolitical uncertainties," CEO RJ Scaringe told analysts, saying high interest rates are hitting demand.

Shares of Lucid — which makes the luxury Air sedan — also dropped sharply last week after mixed results and plans for only modest production increases.

Between the lines: There's no single reason EV startups are struggling. For Rivian and Lucid, part of the problem might be the price points.

An LA Times piece notes the challenge Rivian is suffering as it tries to expand beyond an initial pool of wealthy adopters.

What's next: Rivian unveils a midsize and less expensive SUV on March 7, though production reportedly doesn't launch until 2026.