Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
It pays to be nice to your AI: Large language models (LLMs) tend to give better answers when prompted respectfully and failure to do that can "significantly affect LLM performance," per a new cross-cultural research paper.
Why it matters: Your prompt may affect the answer you get today — and also how well an AI model can answer for everyone else tomorrow.
What they did: The researchers tested a half-dozen chatbots against dozens of tasks, using up to 150 prompts per task.
What they found: LLMs mirror certain human communication traits, which means politeness toward chatbots tends to generate better responses, just as politeness does in human conversation.
Reality check: Chatbots are not sentient, and your politeness isn't making them feel good.