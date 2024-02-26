(Photograph by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)
Charter Communications is eying a takeover of Altice USA, according to Bloomberg.
Why it matters: A deal would unite two telecom companies that have been hammered by the rise of streaming.
Zoom in: Charter has hired financial advisers to evaluate a potential deal, per Bloomberg, and added that it's unclear if the company has made a formal approach.
By the numbers: Altice USA's shares soared by nearly 50% after the Bloomberg report, giving it a market cap of around $1.2 billion. Charter's market value is around $43 billion.
The big picture: Cable and broadband providers like Charter have struggled from the decline of traditional TV packages and the rise of streaming services.