Capital One won't pay breakup fee if government stops Discover deal

Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images.
Capital One will not pay a termination fee to Discover Financial if regulators block their proposed $35.3 billion merger, per a Thursday disclosure.
Why it matters: Capital One just revealed that it lacks confidence in getting over the finish line, despite CEO Richard Fairbank claiming it's "well-positioned for approval."
The bottom line: This is the largest merger announced so far in 2024, and would create the top U.S. credit card issuer by loan volume, but is far from a done deal.
Go deeper: The problem with big credit card companies