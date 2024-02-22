Reddit, the online forum, has officially filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, in a large deal that will be a major test to the U.S. IPO market. Why it matters: The company has been hoping to list since confidentially filing in 2021, but the market downturn forced it to pump the brakes.

The big picture: The offering makes Reddit among the largest social media companies to go public since Snap's listing in 2017 and Pinterest's float after that.

Reddit's IPO will also be a test for the potential return of tech and media IPOs this year.

The company was valued at $10 billion when it raised funding in 2021, though advisors are reportedly suggesting an IPO valuation of about $5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

By the numbers: Reddit brought in $804 million in revenue in 2023, with a net loss of just under $91 million.

In 2022, it had $667 million in revenue, and a net loss of almost $159 million.

It has more than 100,000 active communities; 73.1 million average daily active uniques; 267 million average weekly active uniques; and 1 billion cumulative posts.

The San Francisco-based company's largest shareholders include Advance Publications (Condé Nast's owner), Fidelity, Quiet Capital, Sam Altman, Tencent, and Vy Capital.

The intrigue: Reddit is reserving IPO shares it will make available for purchase to some of its most engaged users, though this initial document doesn't specify the amount.

It's also setting aside about 1.3 million of its Class A common stock to fund "community-related programs that empower Redditors to bring their ideas to life."

Zoom in: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Bank of America are leading the offering. The company will trade under the symbol RDDT.

Zoom out: The company reportedly signed an exclusive deal this week giving Google the ability to use Reddit's data to train its artificial intelligence models for $60 million a year, according to Reuters.