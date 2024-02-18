The rise and rise of Nvidia stock

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals Nvidia is the third most valuable company in the United States. Why it matters: The chipmaker overtook Amazon and Alphabet this week. Now, the only companies worth more than Nvidia are Apple and Microsoft.

By the numbers: Between them, the AI-hyped duo of Microsoft and Nvidia — the new Wintel — are worth $4.8 trillion, more than Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta combined.

Meanwhile, the former leader in microchips, Intel, is worth less than $0.2 trillion.

The bottom line: If AI is a bubble, it's making the d0t-com bubble look small.