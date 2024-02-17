Lyft's adventures in after-hours stock trading

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals Lyft's fourth-quarter earnings release was supposed to be a high point for the company, with losses being slashed to just $26 million from $588 million a year previously. Instead, it turned into a farce. Why it matters: A typo sent the company's shares on a wild ride in after-hours trading.

Between the lines: It took only seconds for the market to skim past the actual financial results and focus instead on the section beneath titled "FY'24 Directional Commentary."

Shares spiked to a high of $20.25 per share — an increase of 67% over their close at 4pm, on the news that Lyft expected "EBITDA margin expansion" of 500 basis points.

Then, 17 minutes into the earnings call, the CFO, Erin Brewer, said that she was expecting "approximately 50 basis points of expansion in our adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of gross bookings."

Rather than rising to 6.6%, in other words, the margin would instead rise only to 2.1%.

At 24 minutes into the call, in response to a question from Nikhil Devnani of Sanford Bernstein, Brewer clarified that the press release was wrong.

The shares ended the after-hours session having given up most of their gains.

For the record: Lyft CEO David Risher said on Wednesday that Brewer and her team were taking the error "incredibly seriously" — notwithstanding the nonchalance with which it was treated on the earnings call.

Be smart: The whole reason why companies report earnings after the market closes is so that investors have time to take a good look at the details, and listen to management's discussion, before trading reopens.

In reality, however, the after-hours market can be extremely active.

Bloomberg's Matt Levine reports that some 45 million Lyft shares were traded in Tuesday's after-hours market. That's a huge number for a stock that typically trades less than 15 million shares in a day.

My thought bubble: The participants in after-hours markets tend to be short-term volatility junkies rather than considered value investors. If they got to trade Lyft up and down in a single hour, that's twice the potential profit (or loss). A gambler's paradise!

The bottom line: If you think the regular stock market is scary, you'll want to stay well away from after-hours trading.