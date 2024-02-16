Greece becomes first Orthodox Christian nation to legalize same-sex marriage

Same-sex couples in Greece can now marry and adopt children after Greek lawmakers on Thursday passed landmark legislation 176 votes to 76, despite opposition from the country's powerful Orthodox Church.

The big picture: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a statement hailed Greece becoming the first Christian Orthodox-majority country to legalize same-sex marriage and the 16th EU member to do so as "a milestone for human rights, reflecting today's Greece — a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values."