Military coup changes up Carlyle's oil sale plans

Gabon's state-owned oil company has agreed to acquire Assala Energy, a Gabon-focused oil and gas firm, from Carlyle Group. Why it matters: This may be the first time a military coup d'état has led directly to a nine-figure private equity sale.

Background: Carlyle last August agreed to sell Assala to France's Maurel & Prom for $730 million (plus around $600 million in assumed debt).

Just weeks later came a general election and subsequent coup, pushing the Bongo family out of power after more than five decades.

The new government chose to exercise its preemption right on Assala, rather than accept Maurel & Prom's offer of a slight ownership stake increase.

The bottom line: Carlyle says the new deal terms are "materially the same."