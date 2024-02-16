30 mins ago - Business
Military coup changes up Carlyle's oil sale plans
Gabon's state-owned oil company has agreed to acquire Assala Energy, a Gabon-focused oil and gas firm, from Carlyle Group.
Why it matters: This may be the first time a military coup d'état has led directly to a nine-figure private equity sale.
Background: Carlyle last August agreed to sell Assala to France's Maurel & Prom for $730 million (plus around $600 million in assumed debt).
- Just weeks later came a general election and subsequent coup, pushing the Bongo family out of power after more than five decades.
- The new government chose to exercise its preemption right on Assala, rather than accept Maurel & Prom's offer of a slight ownership stake increase.
The bottom line: Carlyle says the new deal terms are "materially the same."