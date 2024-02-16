Coinbase posts annual profit for 2023 after fourth quarter surge

Coinbase Global, the U.S.'s largest centralized crypto exchange, posted a quarterly profit for the first time since 2021. Zoom in: Transaction revenue, the firm's core business, grew 83% in the fourth quarter from the prior period to $529 million — driven by higher volatility and asset prices.

The firm breaks its transaction revenue into bitcoin, ether, and all other crypto assets. That final category, accounting for 48% of such revenue, narrowly beat bitcoin, at 35%, across 2023.

Of note: The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs mid-January weighed on Coinbase's shares as analysts and investors wondered if they would compete with the company's crypto trading business.

That question won't be answered until future quarters.

By the numbers: Coinbase's stock jumped over 13% in after-hours trading following the results Thursday.

The company reported a $273 million profit in the fourth quarter. For the full year of 2023, it earned $95 million on $3.1 billion in revenue. In 2022, it booked a $2.6 billion loss.

Revenue was $954 million in Q4, up 41% from the prior three months.

So far in Q1 2024, through Feb. 13, it's seen $320 million in transaction revenue.

Be smart: Earnings reports give investors a sense of how the company is doing, but also where it's going.

Coinbase largely makes money by charging its customers fees for trading cryptocurrency, so analysts expected the surge in crypto prices in the fourth quarter to translate to higher trading volume.

That's, in part, why Coinbase is considered a bitcoin-proxy, often moving with the world's largest digital asset. (BTC rose more than 50% last quarter.)

What we're watching: The company has been trying to diversify its business as ever-changing crypto seasons showed up in its financials, to the chagrin of its shareholders.

It rolled out an international derivatives exchange and has been getting licensed to expand its geographical footprint.

Flashback: In late August, it re-cut its deal with stablecoin issuer Circle, now earning a pro rata portion of income earned on USDC reserves based on the amount of USDC held on its platform, as well as from USDC distribution after certain expenses.

Coinbase cut 20% of its workforce, or 950 people, the day spot bitcoin ETFs were approved — its third round of layoffs since last year, which Armstrong said was a "difficult decision" aimed at reducing expenses.

Our thought bubble: The company's also been spending a lot in a bid to influence public policy.

Coinbase is a major donor to super pac Fairshake, as well as associated pacs, and lengthy television ads about how crypto changes the future.

The bottom line: It's also in battle with the SEC in court over its business model.

Brady Dale contributed reporting.