Some elite colleges are rethinking SAT requirements

Yale is the latest university reconsidering its pandemic-era move to make standardized testing optional, underscoring a debate in higher education over how to best vet prospective students.

Why it matters: The correlation between SAT and ACT results and future student success is complicated, surrounded by conflicting research and points of view among school administrators and education advocates.

Admissions officers have pointed to varied research on whether test scores or GPA are more accurate predictors of students' college performance and eventual graduation rates.

What's happening: Yale might bring back SAT/ACT requirements in coming weeks — after Dartmouth earlier this month reinstated them following MIT in 2022.

Yale's undergraduate admissions office "expects to announce a decision on its long-term testing policy in the next few weeks," spokesperson Karen Peart told Axios. Fall 2024 applicants are subject to the test-optional policy.

At Brown, a committee is developing recommendations on standardized testing, legacy admissions and early decision, said Brian Clark, a university spokesperson. The school's decision is expected in the coming months.

Dartmouth cited a research study commissioned by its president that "confirms that standardized testing — when assessed using the local norms at a student's high school" is valuable for undergraduate applications.

Other schools including Harvard, Cornell and Princeton have announced extensions on test-optional policies. In Columbia's case, it's permanent.

Zoom out: Many universities adopted test-optional or test-free policies during the pandemic as COVID-19 outbreaks hampered the in-person activity.

The testing has also raised questions around equity: Data analyzed last year showed that students' scores rose in accordance with parental income, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: 14% of admissions officers in 2023 at 200 top schools with test-optional policies were considering requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores, per a 2023 survey by Kaplan.

85% of admissions officers surveyed said they were not considering restarting testing requirements. Only 1% said they definitely were reviving the mandate.

Yes, but: More than 2,000 schools have test-optional or test-free policies for 2024 applicants, per FairTest, an education organization focused on student evaluation.

The National Education Association, the largest labor union in the U.S., has called for colleges to drop their testing requirements.

"All students deserve and have the ability to demonstrate knowledge in many ways that are measurable by those who know them best – their educators," Becky Pringle, NEA president, said in a statement.

