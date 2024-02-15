Skip to main content
Walmart reportedly in talks to buy smart TV maker Vizio

Walmart is in talks to buy smart TV maker Vizio for more than $2 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: This reflects how big retailers are muscling in on the personalized advertising market, using media content to complement their existing customer data.

Market reax: Vizio shares jumped nearly 25% on the report, bringing its market cap to $1.92 billion, while Walmart stock was largely unchanged.

  • Shares of Vizio rival Roku fell 8.8%, dropping its market cap to $12.8 billion.

More, per WSJ: "Walmart, including its Sam's Club chain, has historically been Vizio's largest customer. Vizio is historically the largest television brand sold at Walmart by sales."

