In other languages, there's one word describing "the parents of your child's spouse" — not so much in English.

Why it matters: Having a specific word for a relationship underlines a special connection.

Details: For example, the Spanish word consuegros (pronounced "cone-sway-gross") and the Yiddish term machatunim (pronounced "mah-cha-tuh-num," with the "cha" like a throat-clearing sound) are quick ways to refer to your child's in-laws.

Both words were highlighted by Axios Finish Line readers as favorite "untranslatable words."

Flashback: "If you were learning English like 800 years ago, you would be encountering the same kind of super-specific family words," says Cindy Blanco, a senior learning scientist at Duolingo and former college Spanish teacher.

For example, before about the year 1300, there were separate words in English for your father's sister (fathu) and your mother's sister (mōdrige), Blanco tells Axios.

But these days, English and many other European languages don't have an extensive number of family terms, she says.

Zoom out: In the U.S. today, it's not unusual to raise families away from in-laws, or for people to be married without their parents knowing each other well.

"If you're just seeing them once a year, you probably don't need a special word for them," Blanco says.

What they're saying: "To me, [machatunim] denotes what can be a special relationship between a couple's parents," Finish Line reader Nancy Pearlman tells Axios.

Pearlman has two married sons, and a "mutual, caring, open relationship" with their in-laws (who aren't Jewish).

To her, it makes sense to have a word to describe this unique, forever connection that starts in late adulthood with people her kids chose.

And if grandkids enter the picture, "the relationship we have with our machatunim will deepen [and] be more loving… because we'll be sharing these people."

What we're watching: Although there aren't English words for consuegros or machatunim, other familial terms have been introduced or revived over the years.

One word you may have seen recently: nibling.

It's the gender-neutral way to say "niece" or "nephew."

