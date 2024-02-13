How war has hurt Israel's financial strength

War is expensive — and, for Israel, the multibillion-dollar bill is coming due.

Why it matters: Israel's financial strength has long been a matter of national pride. Now, its need to fund the war in Gaza has resulted in the country's first-ever credit downgrade.

The big picture: Given the cost of the war in Gaza, Israel will need to borrow about $58 billion this year, per Bloomberg — about $23,000 per household.

That's over three times the size of the budget deficit in 2022.

Driving the news: Moody's on Friday downgraded Israel's credit rating by a single notch, from A1 to A2.

Moody's cited not only the country's deteriorating finances but also said that the conflict would "weaken its executive and legislative institutions."

Where it stands: The move from Moody's was expected by the markets — the agency has had the country under review for a possible downgrade since October. What might not have been expected was the reaction to the downgrade from the Israeli government.

Israel's finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said the downgrade was "not based on serious economic arguments and is entirely a political manifesto," adding that it was grounded in "a lack of confidence in the righteousness" of the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slightly more measured, but still released a statement saying that "the rating downgrade is not connected to the economy."

Between the lines: Israel's public finances have now taken on an unavoidably religious dimension.

Smotrich said upon taking office that his economic strategy would be "infused with religious beliefs laid out in the Torah," per Reuters. In an interview with an ultra-Orthodox magazine, Mishpacha, he suggested that following Jewish scripture was an alternative to both socialism and capitalism.

On X, Netanyahu biographer Anshel Pfeffer said Moody's downgrade was "an indictment of Finance Minister Smotrich's God-fearing economic policy."

What's next: Israel is highly attuned to where its dollar-denominated bonds are trading on international markets, and the message the bond price sends about its economic health.

As a result, it's likely to fund most of its 2024 budget deficit domestically and will borrow in dollars only via secret private placements, per Bloomberg.

Those borrowings are generally more expensive than a bond issue but have the advantage of not carrying any kind of public interest rate.

That could end up saving money for Israeli companies whose cost of borrowing is benchmarked to the country's public bonds.

By the numbers: Israel's dollar-denominated bonds were largely unchanged on Monday following the downgrade — a sign that the Israeli finance ministry had done a good job of ensuring it was already priced in.

The bottom line: Israel is going to pay a premium to finance this war — but it can afford to do so.