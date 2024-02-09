9 mins ago - Business
Owens Corning to buy doormaker Masonite for $3.9 billion
Owens Corning on Friday said it's agreed to buy Tampa, Fla.-based doormaker Masonite for $3.9 billion in cash, or $133 per share.
The big picture: Masonite shareholders must be feeling the sort of M&A whiplash that can only be soothed by a 38% stock price premium.
Backstory: Less than two months ago, Masonite agreed to buy rival PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) in a $3 billion deal that it called "transformative."
- Then, just weeks later, PGT received and accepted a superior offer from Koch-backed Miter Brands.
- Masonite was left out in the cold, and prone to a takeover attempt.
The bottom line: Ohio-based Owens Corning says that acquisition of Masonite, a 99-year-old company with over 10,000 employees, will strengthen its position in the residential building materials market.