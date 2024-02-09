The General Services Administration and Department of Defense are looking for suppliers that could provide federal facilities in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030.

Why it matters: Such a clean energy procurement would be one of the government's largest on record for its vast real estate portfolio.

Zoom in: The request for information that GSA and the DoD are publishing specifically looks for contractors who could offer carbon-free electricity for civil and defense agencies, located where the PJM Interconnection is the regional transmission operator.

This is a part of the grid that coordinates electricity transmission through all or parts of states where there are significant government assets, including Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The agencies expect to seek about 2.7 million megawatt hours of carbon-free electricity per year, which the GSA said is equivalent to powering about 250,000 homes for a year.

The big picture: The government's latest move to buy renewable electricity for federal facilities follows up on a 2021 executive order. President Biden called on the federal government to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity on a net annual basis by 2030.

In a statement, the GSA said it has already signed agreements that would increase the government's reliance on clean energy from 38% to 47%.

According to GSA data, the government is the country's largest energy consumer and maintains more than 300,000 buildings and 600,000 vehicles.

What they're saying: "The federal government is a steady customer prepared to make long-term investments," said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan in a statement.