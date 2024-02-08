Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most of the biggest U.S. office leases got renewed last year, according to a new report first shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Instead of locking down a new space, many companies are staying put as they continue to adjust to a workweek that's part remote, part in-office.

By the numbers: 58% of the 100 largest office leases by square footage in 2023 were renewals, per the report from CBRE, a commercial real estate firm.

That's a big shift from 2019, when 68% of the top 100 were new leases and 32% were renewals.

What's happening: Employers around the country are shrinking their office footprints and looking to rein in costs, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The 100 largest leases last year totaled 26.8 million square feet, down from 30.4 million square feet in 2022, per the CBRE report.

The big picture: While companies are leasing less space, they're betting higher-quality offices in prime locations will get workers in more often, according to CBRE.

Three-quarters of the top 100 leases by square footage were in top-rated buildings, per the report.

Between the lines: Newer buildings have seen more move-ins than move-outs since before the pandemic, Jessica Morin, CBRE's director of U.S. office research, tells Axios.

Companies "are striving for the most efficient use of their space as they adapt to hybrid work, and they're often choosing to do so in the best-quality space," Mike Watts, a president at CBRE, said in a press release.

Zoom in: Manhattan and Silicon Valley led with the most square footage among their large office leases, according to the report.

