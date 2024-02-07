1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
House GOP wants another try on Mayorkas after failed impeachment vote
House Republicans are vowing to bring articles of impeachment back to the floor after a vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas narrowly failed on Tuesday.
Why it matters: GOP members were fuming after the vote went down, with some questioning why it was brought to the floor without the votes.
- House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Blake Moore (R-Utah) flipped his vote at the last minute, procedurally allowing leadership to bring it back up after it was clear they were short one vote.
- Multiple GOP sources said it was unclear whether Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) would be present for the vote, causing some confusion with the whip count.
- Members said they expect House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — who has been recovering from cancer treatment — to be back in coming weeks, which would improve their margins.
What they‘re saying: GOP members expressed disappointment and frustration with the vote failure, with some lashing out at the Republican "no" votes and leadership.
- “Democrats hid one of their members trying to throw us off on the numbers,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) alleged after the vote.
- “Wouldn't need a statement if you'd just not vote with Democrats to save a Democrat,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) tweeted, taking a shot at Rep. Mike Gallagher’s (R-Wis.) statement on his "no" vote.
- “I would have thought they would have known (the whip count). They're good on the other side of that.. Is it that hard?" Rep. Ralph Norman told CNN.