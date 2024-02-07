House GOP wants another try on Mayorkas after failed impeachment vote

House Republicans are vowing to bring articles of impeachment back to the floor after a vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas narrowly failed on Tuesday.

Why it matters: GOP members were fuming after the vote went down, with some questioning why it was brought to the floor without the votes.

House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Blake Moore (R-Utah) flipped his vote at the last minute, procedurally allowing leadership to bring it back up after it was clear they were short one vote.

Multiple GOP sources said it was unclear whether Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) would be present for the vote, causing some confusion with the whip count.

Members said they expect House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — who has been recovering from cancer treatment — to be back in coming weeks, which would improve their margins.

What they‘re saying: GOP members expressed disappointment and frustration with the vote failure, with some lashing out at the Republican "no" votes and leadership.