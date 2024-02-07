People wait for cars in the Lyft pick-up area at JFK Airport on April 28, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ride-hailing app Lyft is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security to teach drivers how to spot human trafficking ahead of the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: An estimated 27.6 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, according to the State Department.

Driving the news: Lyft is joining DHS' Blue Campaign, an awareness effort designed to educate people about how to take action to thwart traffickers.

Lyft will provide tutorials to its drivers, starting in the Las Vegas area, where the Super Bowl is being played this week.

Lyft's driver-only app will also "provide them with resources to help, including guidance for how to contact the right authorities," DHS said in a statement.

Worth noting: "Crimes like human trafficking can be more prevalent during events like the Super Bowl due to the mass volume of people and anonymity that large gatherings provide," DHS says.