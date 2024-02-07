34 mins ago - Business
Exclusive: Lyft partners with Department of Homeland Security to fight human trafficking
Ride-hailing app Lyft is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security to teach drivers how to spot human trafficking ahead of the Super Bowl.
Why it matters: An estimated 27.6 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking, according to the State Department.
Driving the news: Lyft is joining DHS' Blue Campaign, an awareness effort designed to educate people about how to take action to thwart traffickers.
- Lyft will provide tutorials to its drivers, starting in the Las Vegas area, where the Super Bowl is being played this week.
- Lyft's driver-only app will also "provide them with resources to help, including guidance for how to contact the right authorities," DHS said in a statement.
Worth noting: "Crimes like human trafficking can be more prevalent during events like the Super Bowl due to the mass volume of people and anonymity that large gatherings provide," DHS says.