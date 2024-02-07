Disney to buy $1.5B stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games

Disney said on Wednesday it's buying a $1.5 billion stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games, placing a big bet on the gaming sector.

Details: Disney said the investment will provide consumers the opportunity to "play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more."

Disney announced the deal just after releasing Q1 earnings.

What they're saying: "Disney was one of the first companies to believe in the potential of bringing their worlds together with ours in Fortnite, and they use Unreal Engine across their portfolio," said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder, Epic Games.