Business

Usher announces "Past Present Future" world tour

Photo of artist Usher on a stage singing into a microphone.

Photo: Bellamy Brewster

Usher is going on tour just months after his two-year Las Vegas residency.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 24 show dates for the "Usher: Past Present Future" tour beginning Aug. 20 in D.C.

  • The news comes just days before the eight-time Grammy-award winner performs at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11.
  • His ninth studio album "Coming Home" is set to be released Feb. 9.

Of note: General on sale tickets will be available 10am Feb. 12.

  • Citi card members and Verizon customer presale begins Feb. 7.

Tour dates:

  • Aug. 20: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
  • Aug. 24: Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena
  • Aug. 27: Boston – TD Garden
  • Aug. 30: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center
  • Sept. 2, 3: Toronto – Scotiabank Arena
  • Sept. 6: Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
  • Sept. 7: Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center
  • Sept. 12: Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
  • Sept. 17: Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena
  • Sept. 21, 22: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome
  • Sept. 28, 29: Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena
  • Oct. 4: Dallas — American Airlines Center
  • Oct. 7: Austin, Texas — Moody Center ATX
  • Oct. 11, 12: Miami — Kaseya Center
  • Oct. 17, 18: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
  • Oct. 22: Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
  • Oct. 26: St. Louis — Enterprise Center
  • Oct. 28, 29: Chicago — United Center
