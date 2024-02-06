Share on email (opens in new window)

Usher is going on tour just months after his two-year Las Vegas residency.

What's happening: Live Nation announced 24 show dates for the "Usher: Past Present Future" tour beginning Aug. 20 in D.C.

The news comes just days before the eight-time Grammy-award winner performs at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11.

His ninth studio album "Coming Home" is set to be released Feb. 9.

Of note: General on sale tickets will be available 10am Feb. 12.

Citi card members and Verizon customer presale begins Feb. 7.

Tour dates: