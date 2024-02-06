53 mins ago - Business
Usher announces "Past Present Future" world tour
Usher is going on tour just months after his two-year Las Vegas residency.
What's happening: Live Nation announced 24 show dates for the "Usher: Past Present Future" tour beginning Aug. 20 in D.C.
- The news comes just days before the eight-time Grammy-award winner performs at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11.
- His ninth studio album "Coming Home" is set to be released Feb. 9.
Of note: General on sale tickets will be available 10am Feb. 12.
- Citi card members and Verizon customer presale begins Feb. 7.
Tour dates:
- Aug. 20: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- Aug. 24: Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena
- Aug. 27: Boston – TD Garden
- Aug. 30: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center
- Sept. 2, 3: Toronto – Scotiabank Arena
- Sept. 6: Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
- Sept. 7: Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center
- Sept. 12: Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 17: Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena
- Sept. 21, 22: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome
- Sept. 28, 29: Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena
- Oct. 4: Dallas — American Airlines Center
- Oct. 7: Austin, Texas — Moody Center ATX
- Oct. 11, 12: Miami — Kaseya Center
- Oct. 17, 18: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
- Oct. 22: Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
- Oct. 26: St. Louis — Enterprise Center
- Oct. 28, 29: Chicago — United Center