Exclusive: New partnership helps domains stop child abuse

A new partnership shared first with Axios is promising to help domain registries crack down on the spread of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Why it matters: Those who host CSAM often hop between various domains, and not all top-level domain registries have the resources to pay for tools that could help them better detect when hosts change websites.

The partnership between the Public Interest Registry (PIR) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) hopes to democratize some of the most premium detection tools.

What's happening: The PIR will soon start paying to give registries free access to two IWF tools that track where CSAM materials are shared.

One tool is Domain Alerts, which provides alerts to registries if they're hosting a domain that's sharing CSAM.

The other is access to the Top-Level Domain Hopping List, where the IWF tracks when a website operator changes domain names to circumvent detection.

The big picture: Currently, only a dozen registries take advantage of the two IWF tools, according to a joint press release announcing the partnership.

Registries are the organizations that operate domain name spaces, such as .com, .org and so on. Registries then sell access to those domains via retailers like GoDaddy and Namecheap.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) lists well over 1,500 top-level domains that are available today.

What they're saying: "All of the dot-com, all of dot-net, there are thousands now — there's everything from dot-food to dot-kids," Jon Nevett, CEO of the PIR, told Axios.

"We're going to sponsor any registry that's not currently getting the alerts from IWF. We're going to sponsor them to do that for free," he said.

Between the lines: Similar to other cybercriminal sites, those sharing CSAM online often will just change the domain of their website once they're detected — although the IP address remains the same.

For example, someone could easily change their site from BadAbuseSite[.]com to BadAbuseSite[.]de to sidestep a complete removal.

And because the domain registry that runs .de websites is smaller, it might not have the financial resources to pay for the IWF's tools.

What's next: Domain name registries interested in participating in the program can reach out to the IWF to enroll.