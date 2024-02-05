Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mobile payment app Oobit raised $25 million in Series A funding led by stablecoin giant Tether.

Why it matters: Tether's Oobit buy-in shows the USDT issuer's ambitions to make crypto useful in the global payments realm.

Catch up fast: Oobit launched in June 2017 to make paying for things with crypto easier.

Its mobile app contains a tap-to-pay feature, allowing people to pay with funds from their digital wallet at stores that accept Visa or MasterCard.

It also has a Ethereum-based token called OBT, which passes on rewards and other perks to holders.

What they're saying: "Tether's strategic investment in Oobit underscores our unwavering dedication to welcoming new users into the cryptocurrency ecosystem," Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, said in a statement.

Details: Other investors in the round include CMCC Global's Titan Fund, 468 Capital, and Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana.

Of note: This isn't the only startup to bring credit-card like functionality to blockchains. Flexa, for example, was an early entrant to that space.