Dartmouth Big Green players huddle on the court before a college basketball game in Boston, Mass, in 2022. Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dartmouth men's basketball players are employees at their university and can proceed with creating a union, a National Labor Relations Board regional official determined Monday.

Why it matters: If they vote to unionize, the players at the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire, would become the first union of athletes in the NCAA.

Driving the news: All 15 members of the Dartmouth team launched a petition in September seeking to join others at the college in becoming members of the Local 560 of the Service Employees International Union, which the school opposed.

What they're saying: NLRB regional official Laura Sacks ruled that "because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the men's varsity basketball team, and because the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, the ... basketball players are employees within the meaning" of the National Labor Relations Act.

"Additionally, I find that asserting jurisdiction would not create instability in labor relations," she added.

Worth noting: Should the team vote to unionize, they would be allowed to negotiate on issues like compensation, benefits and working conditions -- like the number of practice hours.

Separate cases involving compensation for collegiate athletes are underway, including a class action suit authorized last year by a federal judge.

In California, the case before a separate regional NLRB board regarding athletes on the football and basketball teams at the University of Southern California.

What we're watching: Representatives for Dartmouth College did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on whether it would appeal the decision to the national labor board.