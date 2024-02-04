Skip to main content
"SNL" names Shane Gillis as host, nearly 5 years after it fired him

Shane Gillis speaks onstage during "OnSight: A Late-Night Therapy Show for Comics" at Chelsea Music Hall on March 07, 2023 in New York City.

Shane Gillis onstage in New York City last March. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shane Gillis will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 24, nearly five years after he was fired from "SNL" due to resurfaced clips showing him using racial slurs and homophobic language.

Why it matters: The comedian's removal from the show's cast in 2019 days before he was due to make his debut came as public figures began facing increased accountability for past comments.

The big picture: NBC at the time called his disparaging remarks about Chinese people and gay people "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable," while Gillis said he's "happy to apologize to anyone who who's actually offended by anything I've said" and noted that he's a "comedian who pushes boundaries."

Of note: Gillis has enjoyed considerable success since his firing — notably with the 2021 live comedy special, "Shane Gillis: Live in Austin," which was viewed more than 20 million times, and another special, "Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs," which Netflix aired in September.

  • Representatives for "SNL" and Gillis did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

