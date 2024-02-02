Share on email (opens in new window)

Federal agencies have until midnight Friday, Feb. 2 to disconnect all Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure devices under a new emergency directive.

Why it matters: Nation-state and cybercriminal hackers are actively exploiting security flaws in the two Ivanti VPN products — which could allow attackers to bypass authentication protocols and remotely navigate a victim's network.

The directive is a sharp escalation from government warnings last month urging agencies to only apply basic mitigations to keep hackers out of their systems.

Driving the news: This week, Ivanti issued a patch for some of the flaws — and shared details about two new critical vulnerabilities in Connect Secure.

Details: The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ordered agencies to unplug the VPN products in updated guidance Wednesday.

To bring the VPNs back online, agencies must complete a factory reset of the products, upgrade to the latest software versions, and force users to reset their passwords.

Threat level: CISA previously estimated that roughly 15 agencies were using vulnerable Ivanti products.