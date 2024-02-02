Feds order agencies to disconnect all Ivanti products amid security concerns
Federal agencies have until midnight Friday, Feb. 2 to disconnect all Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure devices under a new emergency directive.
Why it matters: Nation-state and cybercriminal hackers are actively exploiting security flaws in the two Ivanti VPN products — which could allow attackers to bypass authentication protocols and remotely navigate a victim's network.
- The directive is a sharp escalation from government warnings last month urging agencies to only apply basic mitigations to keep hackers out of their systems.
Driving the news: This week, Ivanti issued a patch for some of the flaws — and shared details about two new critical vulnerabilities in Connect Secure.
Details: The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ordered agencies to unplug the VPN products in updated guidance Wednesday.
- To bring the VPNs back online, agencies must complete a factory reset of the products, upgrade to the latest software versions, and force users to reset their passwords.
Threat level: CISA previously estimated that roughly 15 agencies were using vulnerable Ivanti products.
- It remains unclear which agencies are using Ivanti, but several defense-related agencies are known to be customers.
- Threat-monitoring platform Shadowserver estimates that hackers had gained access to nearly 390 Ivanti devices as of Wednesday.