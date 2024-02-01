Shares of New York Community Bancorp have dropped by more than 40% over a two-day span, since the regional bank reported a sharp drop in earnings and slashed its dividend.

Why it matters: In the wake of its Signature Bank takeover last March after that lender failed, NYCB has sent shock waves across the regional bank sector, and added fuel to the concerns about troubled commercial property loans.

Details: New York Community Bancorp swung to a fourth-quarter loss and said it had to cut its dividend to build up capital given that the lender is now above $100 billion in assets.

Eclipsing that threshold opens it up to stricter regulatory requirements, the bank said in its earnings release.

CEO Thomas Cangemi said the dividend cut decision was "not made lightly" and that the move "will allow us to accelerate the building of capital to support our balance sheet as a Category IV bank."

The company added that "an additional charge-off on an office loan that went non-accrual during the third quarter, based on an updated valuation. Given the impact of recent credit deterioration within the office portfolio, we determined it prudent to increase the ACL (allowance for credit losses) coverage ratio."

Details: The company's stock extended its freefall on Thursday. Prior to its earnings release, shares traded at $10.46 per share. The stock ended the session at $5.75.