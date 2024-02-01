Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Business

Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis reaches settlement agreement with SEC

Genesis, the bankrupt crypto lending unit of Digital Currency Group, settled its civil suit with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why it matters: Amidst the crypto market reawakening, former major players and the regulatory agency appear eager to tie up loose ends.

State of play: Genesis filed a motion Wednesday asking the bankruptcy court to approve the agreement, with a hearing set for Feb. 14.

Details: Under terms of the settlement, the SEC will have a general unsecured claim against Genesis for $21 million, which would be subordinated to other priority and general unsecured claims and allowed administrative expenses.

Flashback: The SEC sued both Genesis and Gemini last January, alleging that the pair engaged in an unregistered securities offering with the contract underpinning the Gemini Earn program.

  • Genesis and the SEC started negotiating terms of the settlement in November, according to the court filing.

Between the lines: Part of the settlement requires Genesis to stay mum — it's not allowed to say that it did not violate federal securities laws as set out in the complaint; it's also not allowed to say or do anything that would suggest that the SEC's complaint "is without factual basis."

  • Of note: The SEC recently denied a petition to amend the so-called gag rule, which Commissioner Hester Peirce characterized as "unsettling" in a dissenting opinion.
