Most adults have no idea what they should expect to pay for health care

Fewer than 1 in 5 adults (17%) say they know how much health care products or services will cost in advance, according to new Gallup polling with Bentley University.

Zoom in: No matter how you slice up the data — by age, education level, insurance status, etc. — the results were pretty much the same, "suggesting a society-wide lack of awareness" about personal health care costs, Gallup's Stephanie Marken wrote in a memo.