FAFSA financial aid offers could be delayed
Students waiting to hear back on how much financial aid they'll receive before enrolling at a college may have to wait longer than usual this year.
The big picture: The delay comes after the Department of Education announced changes earlier this month to fix how it calculates federal student aid due to a math error in this year's FAFSA application.
- The changes will allow for an additional $1.8 billion in federal student aid.
Driving the news: Schools won't start receiving students' FAFSA information until the first half of March, the Department of Education announced Tuesday.
- The department had previously said it would start sending eligibility information to schools in late January.
Between the lines: Since colleges can't determine students' financial aid packages until they receive the data, the timeline for sending out that information to students could be impacted.
- In turn, the delay may affect students facing what is usually a May 1 deadline to commit to a school.
By the numbers: More than 3.1 million FAFSA forms have already been submitted since Dec. 30, per the department.
