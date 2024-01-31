There's one thing uniting big and small tech companies operating in Europe: they can't stand Apple's approach to complying with the European Union's new Digital Markets Act.

Why it matters: The DMA forces Apple to make sweeping changes to its app store, after years of resistance citing user security and privacy.

Competitors sense a rare opportunity to use their leverage with EU officials to push Apple further.

"If Apple's current system remains basically intact in five years' time, the DMA will not really have had any meaningful impact," Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, told Axios.

What's happening: The DMA designates six big tech companies as online gatekeepers — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft — and obligates them to open their platforms to competition.

It's up to the gatekeepers to decide how to comply with the DMA, and that's generating fierce debate about what is or isn't DMA compliant, ahead of a Mar. 6 implementation deadline.

Apple's compliance plan allows developers to set up alternative app stores and avoid Apple's in-app payment system. But Apple will still charge a commission, and the company has added new technology fees and payment processing fees for allowing an app to be used on its devices.

App developers can't offer their apps directly through their website but will need to use a third-party marketplace to escape Apple's App Store, and that marketplace must also give Apple an annual "letter of credit" from a financial institution of €1,000,000 (around $1.1 million).

In addition to big companies getting rid of settings like default web browsers, smaller players such as Spotify are previewing their App Store bypass plans.

Between the lines: Apple is defensive of its app store ecosystem because of the high profit margins it generates — around 70% compared to 40% for hardware.

What they're saying: Clegg accused Apple of using "an immense amount of muscle" to maintain its "walled garden."

Nikita Bier, creator of The Gas App (an app for teens that was recently acquired by Discord), said he would "never launch an app in Europe," calculating that under Apple's new European fee structure, Apple could take $6.2 million from $10 million in sales on the continent.

The intrigue: Meta sees itself as both a "victim" and "hopefully a beneficiary" of the DMA, Clegg says.

Meta's Ray-Ban smart sunglasses perform "significantly worse" on iOS than on Android, Clegg said, leaving him frustrated that basic performance issues are "out of our control."

Apple will not expand its DMA compliance outside the EU, contrasting the approach it took, along with Meta, to the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, which they applied as a de facto global privacy standard from day one of the regulation.

Yes, but: Meta may want to take Apple down a notch in Europe, though it's balancing other agendas.