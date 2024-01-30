Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Employers were still looking to hire as 2023 came to a close. That's the takeaway from a steady-as-she-goes Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, out Tuesday morning.

Driving the news: The number of job openings rose to 9.03 million in December, the Labor Department said, up from 8.93 million in November. That's a small move, but it contrasts with a decline that forecasters had expected.

The number of hires, quits and layoffs were also little changed in December.

What they're saying: "December layoffs and quits are both stable and relatively low, indicating workers are largely staying put," wrote Elizabeth Renter, data analyst at NerdWallet, in a note.

"Employers aren't cutting people loose at a significant rate, and workers are no longer job-switching in pursuit of greener pastures," she wrote.

Of note: There has been a wave of high-profile job cuts by tech and media companies so far in 2023, which would not have been accounted for in the December JOLTS data.