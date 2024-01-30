Cheers! Bars are pouring beers from the bottom up

The hole in the bottom of a Bottoms Up glass gets plugged by a removable magnet. Photo : Courtesy of Bottoms Up Draft Beer Systems

Your next beer glass might have a hole in the bottom — the better to fill it from the base up.

What's happening: A new breed of beer dispenser fills cups from the bottom, injecting the liquid to the right level automatically and leaving bartenders free for other tasks.

🍺 Why it matters: Restaurants make their money during peak hours, and anything that maximizes efficiency can improve their bottom line.

Driving the news: Josh Springer, CEO of Bottoms Up Draft Beer Systems, invented the device in 2008 after building a prototype from spare parts.

A machine that fills beer mugs from the bottom "is timesaving, and there isn't any beer waste," Springer tells Axios.

🍻 How it works: The Bottoms Up glass (or reusable plastic cup) has a hole in the bottom with a metal ring that's sealed with a magnet — a round disc that looks like a poker chip.

When the cup is clicked into place atop a Bottoms Up "kegerator" — a refrigerated keg — the magnet is lifted and beer starts to flow upward, filling a typical pint in six seconds.

The cup is filled to a preprogrammed amount, allowing bartenders to make other drinks, check IDs, take payments, etc.

When the bartender is ready, the cup is ready to pick up — and the magnet falls back into place, sealing the liquid inside. (See a video here.)

What they're saying: "When we started, the hardest part was convincing people that filling a beer through the bottom was a good idea," Springer says.

"And convincing companies that make glasses or cups that, 'I need a cup, but I want it with a hole in the bottom.'"

Springer says there's no sacrifice to the quality of the foam or head on the beer, though purists may debate this.

Bonus: The magnets at the bottom of the glass are typically printed with slogans, pictures or discount offers, and can be collected or traded.

When the glass is empty, "you just poke it out, take it home. Hopefully it's got something fun on it," Springer says.

Some bars run games and promotions in which people have to collect magnets to spell out a word or phrase.

"People absolutely collect them," Springer says. "We get pictures of people whose fridges are absolutely covered in them."

Magnets hold the beer in place in a cup in the Bottoms Up system, and can be collected and traded. Photo: Courtesy of Bottoms Up Draft Beer Systems

State of play: The Indianapolis-based company now serves nearly 400 restaurants nationally, including chains like Taco Bell Cantina, Beef O'Brady's and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

Its success has spawned two competitors: Reverse Tap (in the U.S.) and Base Flow (in the U.K.).

Case study: A Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida, put the Bottoms Up system in a pool bar, Springer says. While beer sales remained flat, total sales for the bar "went up about a half million dollars that year."

The system gave the bartenders more time to mix daiquiris, serve food and chat up guests, Springer says.

"It really changes the whole paradigm of a bar to be able to walk away while a glass is filling, and then come back and get it and have it be ready."

Yes, but: Bottoms Up — the cups in particular — is more expensive for restaurateurs than conventional alternatives.

Springer says the system more than pays for itself, not only because of the time it frees up for bartenders, but because much less beer gets spilled and wasted.

For skeptics, he offers a return-on-investment calculator on his website and a before-and-after video of bartenders filling glasses with a conventional system vs. Bottoms Up at the American Tap Room at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan Airport.

Backstory: Springer, who previously worked as the general manager of a company that made signs, says the idea came to him during a birthday party for his dad at a Mexican restaurant.

"I stood up and stopped every conversation and said, 'Hey, you know what would be awesome is a pitcher of beer that fills up from the bottom.'"

Four days later, he had built a working prototype, and then he got it professionally manufactured.

At first, he tried to sell it to sports stadiums and arenas, only to find it too difficult to break in.

His first customers were overtaxed independent restaurants.

"We pivoted toward focusing on mom-and-pop shops where we can talk to the bartender, the accountant and the janitor all in one person," Springer says.

"And they see it — they get it instantly. They're the ones watching the customers wait for them as all they can do is pour beer."

What's next: Expect to start seeing this type of system in action as more bar owners cotton to it — not only because it's fun and festive, but to tackle labor shortages and supply costs.