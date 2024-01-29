Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is known for her tendency to overprepare. That apparently extends to all aspects of her life — including the first time she smoked pot.

Driving the news: In a candid interview, Yellen told NPR's weekly quiz show "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" that she "overprepared" for the first time she would smoke marijuana at a party as a college student.

What she's saying: "I had never smoked anything in my life," said Yellen. "I said, 'How can I prepare for this experience? Well, why don't I buy a pack of cigarettes and try to smoke them and see if I can inhale?'"

"All week, preparing for this party, I smoked cigarettes," Yellen said. "I went to the party, smoked a couple of marijuana cigarettes — I never did that again."

Yellen added that within a couple of months, she was "up to three packs a day as a smoker." (It took her years to quit.)

Yellen also described another addiction, one she hasn't kicked: Between managing the nation's finances and debt obligations, Yellen is a skilled mobile gamer.

The former Fed chair used to play Brick Breaker. "It started when I had a BlackBerry, if anybody still remembers what they are," Yellen said.

But a year ago, she began playing Candy Crush. "This morning, I hit level 6,180," Yellen said.

The bottom line: Yellen appeared on the long-running Chicago-based radio show while in town for a major speech that touted the Biden administration's economic success.