Janet Yellen gets candid on weed, gaming and the resilient U.S. economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is known for her tendency to overprepare. That apparently extends to all aspects of her life — including the first time she smoked pot.
Driving the news: In a candid interview, Yellen told NPR's weekly quiz show "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" that she "overprepared" for the first time she would smoke marijuana at a party as a college student.
What she's saying: "I had never smoked anything in my life," said Yellen. "I said, 'How can I prepare for this experience? Well, why don't I buy a pack of cigarettes and try to smoke them and see if I can inhale?'"
- "All week, preparing for this party, I smoked cigarettes," Yellen said. "I went to the party, smoked a couple of marijuana cigarettes — I never did that again."
- Yellen added that within a couple of months, she was "up to three packs a day as a smoker." (It took her years to quit.)
Yellen also described another addiction, one she hasn't kicked: Between managing the nation's finances and debt obligations, Yellen is a skilled mobile gamer.
- The former Fed chair used to play Brick Breaker. "It started when I had a BlackBerry, if anybody still remembers what they are," Yellen said.
- But a year ago, she began playing Candy Crush. "This morning, I hit level 6,180," Yellen said.
The bottom line: Yellen appeared on the long-running Chicago-based radio show while in town for a major speech that touted the Biden administration's economic success.
- Asked how she would respond to those who believed the U.S. would enter a recession by now: "I told you so," Yellen said.