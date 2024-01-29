Another sign of investor optimism: Dividend recaps are back

Data: PitchBook LCD; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

You know the market has officially shaken off its doldrums when dividend recaps are back.

Catch up fast: A dividend recapitalization is what it's called when companies issue debt and use some of the proceeds to pay shareholders a dividend. Sometimes public companies do this — more often, it's those owned by private equity firms.

Why it matters: These deals are peak financial engineering, a purely opportunistic — and potentially risky — use of the debt market. It's notable they're making a comeback even as interest rates remain pretty high.

How it works: When PE firms buy companies, they load them up with debt to fund the purchase.

In a recap, they put even more debt on the company's balance sheet to finance the dividend.

What's happening: PE exits — when the firms sell or IPO one of their companies — plummeted over the last two years along with overall deal activity.

Enter the recaps: They allow the firms to put their hand in the piggy bank and recoup some of their investment even before they exit. (The transactions have plenty of critics.)

Meanwhile, the debt market rallied over the last few months of 2023, so conditions were ripe for the type of riskier debt deals that fund recaps.

The bottom line: Debt-financed dividend deals may not be great for the companies themselves — but they are a sign of investor optimism about the future path of the economy and markets.