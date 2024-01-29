Holcim, world's largest cement maker, to spin off North American unit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Holcim, the world's largest cement maker, said it plans to spin off its North American business via an IPO that could value the unit at over $30 billion.

Why it matters: This reflects confidence in America's appetite for new homes, particularly once rates decline.

Plus that building materials companies will continue to trade at higher multiples in New York than in Europe.

The bottom line: Switzerland-based Holcim plans to complete the spinoff by the first half of 2025.