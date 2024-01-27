How MLMs are poisoning the media

On U.S. social media, false and harmful posts from connections shilling the dubious products of multi-level marketing (MLM) companies have become inescapable.

Why it matters: Trust in media is descending to unprecedented depths — and social media increasingly is media. News is not a distinct category any more, so much as it's a single ingredient in a wide-ranging and often highly toxic stew of highly disparate posts.

When a large part of Americans' media consumption comprises untrustworthy posts from MLM shillers, that alone is likely to poison the entire pot.

The big picture: Facebook, TikTok, Snap and other social networks find it easy to sell advertising slots to businesses for hundreds of billions of dollars per year because those ads more than pay for themselves.

Alongside the ads appear "native" posts from friends, colleagues, relations, and others — people we know and trust.

Since the pandemic, those posts and DMs have been home to an ever-increasing barrage of MLM sales pitches, a huge number of them illegal.

Even before the pandemic, roughly half of Americans said they felt inundated by MLM sales pitches — and 51% said they've spent too much on MLM products.

Between the lines: If you're not nodding with recognition, you're an outlier.

The phenomenon is underreported, explains MLM expert Robert FitzPatrick, because "journalists are the least affected people."

After all, the main thing that MLM sellers do isn't selling so much as recruiting — they hire other people to sign up to become sellers. And skeptical journalists, by their nature, are extremely unlikely to sign up for anything involving selling a product, especially if doing so involves lying about its effects.

How it works: In a comprehensive new paper, Alexandra Roberts, of Northwestern Law School, lays out the multitude of laws, rules, and contracts that are violated by most such posts — the FTC Act; state consumer protection statutes; the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act; the Lanham Act; the social media sites' terms of service; and even the sellers' own contracts with the MLM companies themselves, which are carefully designed to blame the victims rather than the corporations who are profiting.

In her own survey, Roberts found that more than 40% of sellers were unaware of any laws they might be breaking — and most of the rest were quite capable of coming up with reasons why they failed to comply with marketing restrictions.

"Less than 1% of sellers actually make money from this work," Roberts tells Axios, "so when they make false claims they're exposing themselves to a lot of liability for no payoff."

What we're watching: Roberts makes the case that the only way to de-poison the well is to ensure that MLMs can no longer "run on free advertising and consumer deception" — including by ensuring they're held liable for all false claims made by sellers on their behalf.

The bottom line: So long as the MLM industry continues in its current form, the broad national discourse — which is to say our social media feeds — will remain badly contaminated and untrustworthy.