Bladder cancer biotech CG Oncology raises $380 million in IPO

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

CG Oncology, a biotech focused on bladder cancer, raised $380 million in its IPO, pricing 20 million shares at $19.

Why it matters This is a lustrous green light for the broader IPO market.

Irvine, Calif.-based CG originally planned to raise just around $200 million, before boosting the share count by 44%. Then the company sold even more shares at a price above its anticipated range.

Its initial market value will be around $1.2 billion.

ROI: CG had raised around $317 million in venture capital funding since its 2010 formation. Major backers included ORI Capital (11.3% pre-IPO stake), Decheng Capital (10.4%), Longitude Venture Partners (9.5%), Foresite Capital (6.3%), TCGX (6.3%), and Ally Bridge Group (5.7%).

The bottom line: CG's lead candidate is focused on patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who aren't responsive to the current standard-of-care therapy. There are around 63,000 diagnosed cases of NMIBC in the U.S. per year.