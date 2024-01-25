Biden to announce $5 billion in new infrastructure projects

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit workers near the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge in Superior, Wis., on March 2, 2022. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden will announce $5 billion in funding for major transportation projects during a visit Thursday to Superior, Wisconsin — part of an effort to tout his administration's investments in long-overdue infrastructure projects.

Why it matters: With an all-but-certain rematch between Biden and former President Trump in the November election, the president is eager to demonstrate his commitment to fixing America's crumbling roads and bridges — something that Trump promised but didn't deliver.

The infrastructure funding law, passed in November 2021, is one of Biden's signature accomplishments, along with the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Driving the news: The largest project is a $1 billion effort to replace the Blatnik Bridge, a major connection between Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota.

The current bridge is weight-restricted and can't carry heavy trucks, forcing drivers to take lengthy detours.

The replacement bridge will increase capacity and create a new shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Other major funding being announced includes:

$600 million to replace the I-5 Bridge between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, with an earthquake-resistant, multimodal bridge.

$427 million to establish the first offshore wind terminal on the West Coast, off California.

$372 million to replace Cape Cod's 80-year-old Sagamore Bridge.

$300 million for a new container terminal for the Port of New Orleans.

$95 million to widen a 10-mile section of I-10 through the Gila River Indian Community and Pinal County in Arizona.

$142 million to fix the I-376 corridor in Pittsburgh, including an area infamously known as "the bathtub" due to its regular flooding.

$150 million to reconnect communities divided by the Cross Bronx Expressway in New York when it was built in the mid-1900s.

By the numbers: To date, the Biden administration has announced more than $400 billion in infrastructure law funding for more than 40,000 projects.

Flashback: "Instead of infrastructure week, we're going to have an infrastructure decade," Biden said when he visited the Blatnik Bridge two years ago to promote passage of the law.