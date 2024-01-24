How some restaurants won COVID

Share on email (opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic wasn't all doom and gloom for restaurants. Through ingenuity, savvy and smart pivots, some managed to find success.

"The restaurants that embraced [change], especially early on, tended to do better than those that didn't," Hudson Riehle, vice president of research for the National Restaurant Association, tells Axios.

The big picture: Victory in the COVID era hinged on restaurants' willingness to make strategic changes, Riehle says.

Examples: Adding takeout and delivery, pairing down menus, limiting schedules, finding new revenue streams (like wine and supper clubs) and embracing new laws allowing for cocktails to-go and streetside dining.

Case study: Before the pandemic, Richmond, Virginia restaurateur Patrick Stamper's two-year-old burger joint, Beauvine Burger Concept, was doing fine, but business wasn't remarkable.

That changed in March 2020 when he and business partner Kelsey Aiken set in motion changes that helped them "win COVID," as Stamper tells Axios.

Immediately pivoting to takeout and delivery has put them in an even stronger business position than ever: Their sales are more than double what they were pre-COVID.

Flashback: In mid-March 2020, Beauvine transitioned from a full-service, dine-in restaurant to a major takeout and delivery operation.

They added phone lines and turned the dining room into a food packaging assembly line. Servers and bartenders became phone operators and delivery drivers — as did the co-owners.

They printed up flyers and stuffed them under neighbors' doors.

They hung a massive "OPEN FOR DELIVERY" banner on the restaurant, posted constantly on social media, and created a guerrilla marketing campaign comparing their cheaper delivery cost to that of third-party platforms like Grubhub.

Beauvine Burger Concept in Richmond found success by leaning into takeout early on. Photo: Courtesy of Beauvine Burger Concept

The result: The first Friday that dining rooms were shuttered by Virginia mandate, Beauvine set a sales record.

They broke it the next day, then the Friday after that, and so on for the first few months of the pandemic.

By the numbers: Beauvine and other restaurants that made similar changes are now benefiting from consumer behavior shifts that have stuck around post-pandemic.

Before COVID, off-premise dining accounted for 61% of all restaurant traffic, per the National Restaurant Association.

During the pandemic, it was around 90%, and today it's 74% — good news for takeout-heavy joints.

The bottom line: Stamper credits their success to the skeleton staff that stayed on — and not having any pride about the former business model to hold them back.