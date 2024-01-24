Ukraine investigating plane crash that Russia claims killed POWs

Ukraine's government said on Wednesday that it is investigating a Russian military aircraft crash in the Belgorod region that Russian officials claimed had been transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Driving the news: In response to Russian claims about the plane crash, the Ukrainian governmental body that coordinates the treatment of prisoners of war warned that the Kremlin has been carrying out misinformation campaigns to destabilize Ukrainian society.

Ukrainian officials said they were collecting and analyzing information on the crash and urged media outlets to refrain from reporting unverified information stemming from the Russian claims.

Details: Footage of the crash posted on Telegram by groups linked to Russian security services showed a large aircraft falling from the sky near the village of Yablonovo before exploding on impact, Reuters reported.

Axios could not verify Russian military claims that its aircraft, a Soviet-era Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane, had been carrying dozens of Ukrainian POWs.

It also could not verify Ukrainian military claims to Ukrainska Pravda that the plane had been carrying surface-to-air missiles.

What they're saying: Andrii Yusov, a representative of the intelligence directorate for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, told Radio Liberty that a prisoner swap had been scheduled with Russia on Wednesday and will no longer occur.

Yusov added that Russia's claims were being investigated.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, told Reuters that Ukrainian officials would make additional public comments on the crash at a later time.

"Time is needed to clarify all the data," he said.

