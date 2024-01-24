Share on email (opens in new window)

Netflix threw a haymaker on Tuesday morning, inking a $5 billion live-streaming agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment, and then scored an afternoon knockout with its quarterly earnings report.

Why it matters: This changes the landscape for live sports media rights deals, at a time when the NBA's televised future is up for grabs.

Sure, WWE isn't real sports. And Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos took pains to call it "sports entertainment" and "sports storytelling" during the earnings call.

But the consumer economics of WWE are pretty similar to those of its nonfiction cousins.

Moreover, Netflix reminded everyone that it's the undisputed streaming champ. Even if a broadcaster or secondary streamer doesn't expect Netflix to enter a live sports deal auction, it needs to be at least a bit more circumspect.

Elsewhere: Netflix's deal with WWE also could have trickle-down effects for private equity firm Silver Lake.

Silver Lake is controlling shareholder of Endeavor Group, which holds a 51% stake in WWE owner TKO Group (whose CEO, Ari Emanuel, also runs Endeavor).

Reports are that Silver Lake wants to buy out Endeavor's minority investors and then begin selling off certain assets.

Suddenly that TKO stake is much more valuable — spiked 23% on news of both the Netflix deal and the addition of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to TKO's board of directors — which either could create direct ROI for Silver Lake or more flexibility around other Endeavor asset sales.

Zoom out: This also comes just days after Amazon agreed to make a minority investment in Diamond Sports Group, the country's largest regional sports network, as part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan.