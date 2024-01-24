Delta Boeing 757 lost nose wheel just before takeoff, FAA says

A Boeing jet operated by Delta Airlines lost a wheel on its nose landing gear as it was preparing to take off on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary report.

Why it matters: While the incident is unrelated to ongoing, high-profile issues with Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes, it did involve a 757 aircraft produced by the aerospace giant amid heavy scrutiny against the company.

What they're saying: The FAA said the wheel fell off and rolled down a hill as the plane, tail number N672DL, was waiting for takeoff clearance from air traffic control.

It said there were 184 passengers aboard at the time of the incident, none of whom were injured.

The big picture: The plane's history record provided by FlightAware indicated that it's been in service since 1992.

In audio posted by VASAviation, air traffic control can be heard telling an unidentified pilot that the plane had lost a wheel and would be tugged off the runway.

Passengers were able to disembark and get on another plane to complete their flight from Atlanta to Bogotá, Colombia, NBC News reports.

