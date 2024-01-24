Delta Boeing 757 lost nose wheel just before takeoff, FAA says
A Boeing jet operated by Delta Airlines lost a wheel on its nose landing gear as it was preparing to take off on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary report.
Why it matters: While the incident is unrelated to ongoing, high-profile issues with Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes, it did involve a 757 aircraft produced by the aerospace giant amid heavy scrutiny against the company.
What they're saying: The FAA said the wheel fell off and rolled down a hill as the plane, tail number N672DL, was waiting for takeoff clearance from air traffic control.
- It said there were 184 passengers aboard at the time of the incident, none of whom were injured.
The big picture: The plane's history record provided by FlightAware indicated that it's been in service since 1992.
- In audio posted by VASAviation, air traffic control can be heard telling an unidentified pilot that the plane had lost a wheel and would be tugged off the runway.
- Passengers were able to disembark and get on another plane to complete their flight from Atlanta to Bogotá, Colombia, NBC News reports.
