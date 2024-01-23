New York joins cities erasing medical debt

Share on email (opens in new window)

A New York City plan to buy up medical debt for up to a half-million low- and middle-income residents could erase over $2 billion in medical bills, city officials said.

Why it matters: It marks the largest municipal effort yet to wipe out medical debt, a leading cause of personal bankruptcy and a threat to people's health.

Details: New York is investing $18 million over three years in a partnership with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, which buys up medical debt in bulk on the cheap.

There's no application process — residents will be told if their debt has been paid off.

The big picture: The federal government has taken steps to erase medical debt from credit scores, while states have sought other measures to ease the financial burden.

But a growing number of cities and counties are simply wiping the slate clean for some residents struggling with medical bills.

Among those that have leveraged federal pandemic relief funds to erase medical debt are Illinois' Cook County (which has eliminated $281 million for nearly 160,000 people), New Orleans and St. Paul.

Los Angeles County, the nation's most populated, is weighing a plan to eliminate over $2 billion in medical debt.

A county report last summer found that about 810,000 residents have medical debt, with disproportionate impacts on lower-income and minority residents.

