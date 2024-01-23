Skip to main content
Business

Connie Chan is leaving Andreessen Horowitz

Connie Chan today is stepping down as a general partner with Andreessen Horowitz.

Why it matters: This reflects how U.S. venture capital firms are decoupling from China, even if they don't invest directly in the country.

  • Chan's based in the Bay Area, but is best known for her deep knowledge of China's consumer tech market.
  • In short, the fit no longer fit quite as well for either side.

Backstory: Chan joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2011 from HP, where she led webOS in China, and in 2018 became the VC firm's first general partner to get promoted from within.

  • She'll remain on her Andreessen Horowitz portfolio company board seats.

What she's saying: "There comes a point after 12 years where you either double down or figure something else out. I have an adventurous streak in me so after a lot of thought, I've landed on the latter."

