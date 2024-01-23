12 mins ago - Business
Connie Chan is leaving Andreessen Horowitz
Connie Chan today is stepping down as a general partner with Andreessen Horowitz.
Why it matters: This reflects how U.S. venture capital firms are decoupling from China, even if they don't invest directly in the country.
- Chan's based in the Bay Area, but is best known for her deep knowledge of China's consumer tech market.
- In short, the fit no longer fit quite as well for either side.
Backstory: Chan joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2011 from HP, where she led webOS in China, and in 2018 became the VC firm's first general partner to get promoted from within.
- She'll remain on her Andreessen Horowitz portfolio company board seats.
What she's saying: "There comes a point after 12 years where you either double down or figure something else out. I have an adventurous streak in me so after a lot of thought, I've landed on the latter."