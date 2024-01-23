Connie Chan today is stepping down as a general partner with Andreessen Horowitz.

Why it matters: This reflects how U.S. venture capital firms are decoupling from China, even if they don't invest directly in the country.

Chan's based in the Bay Area, but is best known for her deep knowledge of China's consumer tech market.

In short, the fit no longer fit quite as well for either side.

Backstory: Chan joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2011 from HP, where she led webOS in China, and in 2018 became the VC firm's first general partner to get promoted from within.

She'll remain on her Andreessen Horowitz portfolio company board seats.

What she's saying: "There comes a point after 12 years where you either double down or figure something else out. I have an adventurous streak in me so after a lot of thought, I've landed on the latter."