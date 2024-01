Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Yahoo Finance and Axios reporting; Chart: Axios Visuals

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines say that they'll appeal a federal judge's ruling that blocked their $3.8 billion merger plans.

The big picture: Both companies have lost value since the deal was first announced in mid-2022, but nonetheless believe it's vital to their future success.