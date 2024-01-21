OpenAI suspends developer behind Dean Phillips bot

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), a Democratic presidential candidate, celebrates his birthday with a cake on Jan. 20 in New Hampshire. Photo: Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OpenAI has banned the developer of a bot that mimicked Democratic White House hopeful Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.).

Why it matters: The suspension is the first known instance where the maker of ChatGPT has restricted the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns.

Details: OpenAI suspended the account of the start-up Delphi, which had been contracted to build Dean.Bot, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

Dean.Bot, which could talk to voters in real-time via a website, was taken down by the start-up following the suspension, per The Post.

The bot stemmed from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Matt Krisiloff and Jed Somers, who started a super PAC in support of Phillips.

The super PAC — We Deserve Better — has gotten $1 million from Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who has garnered recent headlines for standing among the handful of billionaires publicly debating the merits and legality of DEI initiatives.

Zoom out: The suspension and subsequent bot removal occurred shortly before Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, where Phillips continues his long-shot presidential bid against President Biden — the incumbent and Democratic frontrunner.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

