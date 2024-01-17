First look: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt launches new science charity

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy are spinning out a new philanthropic venture called Schmidt Sciences to fund unconventional areas of exploration in science and tech.

Why it matters: The new organization evolved from the scientific mission of Schmidt Futures, a thought leader on AI and other cutting-edge tech that was founded by the couple.

Zoom in: Schmidt Sciences will be led by Dr. Stuart Feldman, a computer scientist who's currently co-CEO of Schmidt Futures.

Core focus areas include AI and advanced computing, astrophysics and space, biosciences and climate, a spokesperson said.

Between the lines: Eric Schmidt, who was executive chairman of Google parent Alphabet until 2017, has become a sought-after authority on AI.

Wendy Schmidt is a philanthropist and investor who serves as president of the Schmidt Family Foundation.

Schmidt Futures will continue to support projects that focus on solving specific, finite challenges connected to the couple's other philanthropic work.

What they're saying: "We are excited to continue growing our philanthropy across our organization, and we look forward to making progress as we work together to realize a world that's healthy, resilient and secure for all," Eric and Wendy Schmidt said in a statement.