First look: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt launches new science charity
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy are spinning out a new philanthropic venture called Schmidt Sciences to fund unconventional areas of exploration in science and tech.
Why it matters: The new organization evolved from the scientific mission of Schmidt Futures, a thought leader on AI and other cutting-edge tech that was founded by the couple.
Zoom in: Schmidt Sciences will be led by Dr. Stuart Feldman, a computer scientist who's currently co-CEO of Schmidt Futures.
- Core focus areas include AI and advanced computing, astrophysics and space, biosciences and climate, a spokesperson said.
Between the lines: Eric Schmidt, who was executive chairman of Google parent Alphabet until 2017, has become a sought-after authority on AI.
- Wendy Schmidt is a philanthropist and investor who serves as president of the Schmidt Family Foundation.
- Schmidt Futures will continue to support projects that focus on solving specific, finite challenges connected to the couple's other philanthropic work.
What they're saying: "We are excited to continue growing our philanthropy across our organization, and we look forward to making progress as we work together to realize a world that's healthy, resilient and secure for all," Eric and Wendy Schmidt said in a statement.