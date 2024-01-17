Central bankers are wary about pivoting to interest rate cuts too early — and the data support that wariness. It's clear from a slew of news on both sides of the Atlantic.

Driving the news: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde tamped down expectations of a rate cut this spring. A day before, Fed governor Christopher Waller in Washington also pushed back against the idea of a near-term rate cut.

Meanwhile, new U.K. inflation data showed a surprising rebound last month. Stateside, strong December retail sales underscored robust consumer demand.

Why it matters: Financial markets have become increasingly convinced that inflation is defeated and central banks will enter rate-cutting mode imminently.

Policymakers are not ruling out that possibility but also see two-sided risks. They want more evidence the inflation war is won.

The big picture: U.K. inflation was 4% over the year ended in December, up from 3.9% in November — the first increase in 10 months.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in December — a sign of strong consumer momentum heading into 2024 that suggests lingering demand in the economy. It's a key reason the economy has staved off a recession but may also reignite price pressures.

Between the lines: "Resilient consumer spending is at odds with the Fed's wishes and increases the risk that the first rate cut arrives later than investors expect," Nationwide's Oren Klachkin wrote in a note.

What they're saying: Lagarde acknowledged in an interview with Bloomberg that it's "likely" rate cuts could be ahead this summer.